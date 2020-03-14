Coronavirus News: 24-hour grocery chain stores adjusting times amid COVID-19 outbreak

Some 24-hour grocery chains around the nation are adjusting their times due to cleaning and restocking amid the coronavirus outbreak.Wegmans, Kroger and Publix have announced decisions to make time adjustments to their stores.The Rochester-based Wegmans chain, which has 101 stores in the mid-Atlantic and New England regions, says they are changing their hours "to better serve their customers and communities."Wegmans released their temporary store hours:- All New York State stores (excluding Brooklyn) and Erie, Pennsylvania: 6 a.m. - 12 a.m.- New England, New Jersey, Virginia, Pennsylvania (excluding Erie), North Carolina stores: 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.- Maryland stores: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.- Brooklyn: 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.Kroger, the Cincinnati-based grocer, says some of its subsidiaries - Harris Teeter, QFC and Fred Meyer -- are making the decision based on "local circumstances," according to The Cincinnati Enquirer.Also, Publix, which serves throughout the Southeastern United States, will adjust store and pharmacy hours company-wide to close at 8 p.m. nightly until further notice.