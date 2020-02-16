u.s. & world

Grandmother allegedly abducts 12-year-old from hospital at gunpoint; Girl found safe

Police said 66-year-old Evelyn Miller is accused of abducting her granddaughter at gunpoint from a New Orleans hospital. (Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office)

NEW ORLEANS -- A 12-year-old girl was found safe after her grandmother allegedly abducted her from a Louisiana hospital at gunpoint.

Police said 66-year-old Evelyn Miller was found Saturday at a hotel in Bogalusa with her granddaughter, who was reportedly unharmed.

Miller faces kidnapping and assault charges for allegedly removing the 12-year-old from her room at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans on Valentine's Day.

Police said she's accused of pointing a gun at hospital staff members who tried to intervene, and during the kidnapping, she allegedly pushed a nurse to the ground and struck a security guard with her car. No one was hurt.

Miller fled with her granddaughter from Ochsner Hospital in a 2019 Toyota Sienna, which was recovered a short time later.

They were found nearly 24 hours later in the hotel about 70 miles north of New Orleans.

It is currently unclear what Miller's motivations were in taking her granddaughter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianagrandmotherkidnappingabductionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Sound of apparent toilet flush interrupts Supreme Court
Nat Geo commemorates end of WWII in special June issue
CA doctor of COVID-19 patient with 45-day hospital stay discusses recovery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News