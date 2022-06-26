Hundreds flock to Fresno City Hall for rally after Roe v. Wade ruling

abortion

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Abortions rights advocates braved the heat to make their voices heard.

"It shouldn't be up for debate and I feel like if you don't have a uterus, it shouldn't be your opinion," says Alianna Pasillas.

The "Bans off our Bodies" rally drew hundreds to city hall one day after the monumental Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V Wade.

"We're not in a full democracy because women's rights are being taken away little by little," says Valerie Franco.

Among the crowd hoping to protect reproductive rights -- three generations of Franco women.

"It's such a huge step backwards for women's rights," says Samantha Retera. "My mother was against not necessarily abortions, but chose to have her children."

A choice her mother didn't have.

"In those ages, you couldn't get a legal abortion," says Misty Franco. "If you wanted one, you had to go to side people that aren't even medical."
Two college students behind a pro-life sign called on activists to change their minds.

"I was trying to have a productive conversation with people more one on one -- I haven't had that experience yet," says Solomon Verduzco.

Planned Parenthood, which helped organize the event, had resources surrounding access to reproductive health services.

Roe v. Wade wasn't the only topic discussed at the rally. Education when it comes to voting and heading to the November ballots was also available.

"We know that by voting, we are electing folks that are like-minded folks who believe in the same things we do and the moment you think your vote doesn't count, you lose that kind of power," says Planned Parenthood Director of Public Affairs Soccoro Santillan.
