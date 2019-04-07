bank robbery

Accused bank robbery suspect arrested in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police arrested a man accused in a number of bank robberies in the South Valley.

Officers found Nathaniel Holguin in the area of Floral and Oak in Visalia Friday. He was arrested with cash he stole from the Chase Bank on Court Street earlier in the day.

Police say he gave an employee a note demanding cash and ran away once he got the money.
Investigators say he also planned to rob a Wells Fargo Bank and a Central Valley Community Bank Friday afternoon, but he left before carrying out his plans.
