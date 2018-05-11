Woman accused of sending man 65,000 texts after one date says she was in love

"I felt like I met my soulmate," said a woman from jail, who is accused of stalking and sending a man 65,000 text messages. (KABC)

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. --
A woman accused of stalking a man and sending him 65,000 texts after one date, said in an interview from jail that she was in love.

"I felt like I met my soulmate and everything was just the way it was," said 31-year old Jacqueline Ades. "I thought we would just do what everybody else did and just get married and everything would be fine. But that's not what happened."

Police arrested Ades Tuesday after she was found in the man's bathtub in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

Officers also said they found a butcher knife in her car and charged her with threatening, stalking and harassment.

"Loving him selflessly brought this information because everyone just wants to take," Ades said. "But if you just give, and you don't stop giving, even if you don't receive, you'll all of the sudden receive a lot."

Court documents say Ades sent the man about 500 messages a day. One text sent said "I want to wear your body parts," and another said, "bathe in your blood."

Ades met the man a year ago online.

Ades did not answer questions regarding whether the victim asked her to stop contacting him. She said she went on three dates with him.

When asked about the threatening tone of her messages, Ades said, "When you're finding love not everything is perfect. This was a journey, and I want to apologize because no one would ever be more sorry."

She is set to appear in court May 15. She is being held without bond.
