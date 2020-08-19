Weather

Get the ABC30 AccuWeather app for Fresno forecasts today

ABC30 has partnered with AccuWeather to help you stay connected to the best in weather! The award-winning, free ABC30 AccuWeather app features the new AccuWeather MinuteCast®, the leading minute-by-minute precipitation forecast, hyper-localized to your exact street address. AccuWeather offers the weather with the same Superior Accuracy™ and immersive experience across Android and iPhone.

Get the free AccuWeather app here


Simply download the free ABC30 AccuWeather app today to receive up-to-the minute weather alerts for the your region.

ABC30 and AccuWeather offer MinuteCast, providing the only global minute-by-minute precipitation forecast for the Central Valley, right down to your street address. This feature is available for over a dozen countries on three continents.

The app's pleasing design lets you take advantage of your mobile device to present weather data in customizable ways. The app also offers pinpoint location forecasts and saved favorite locations for quick forecasting. AccuWeather's hourly, daily and 15-day forecasts can be integrated with your calendar with localized weather for more than 3 million locations.

Download the free ABC30/AccuWeather app today!
