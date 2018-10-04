Mechudo's website
- Species/Breed: Dog/Terrier mix
- Current Age: 10 Months (best estimate)
- Reaction to New People: Friendly
- Grooming needs: Moderate (grows long scruffy hair)
For more information on how to adopt one of the featured pets, as well as other animals in need of a home, contact:
Animal Compassion Team (ACT)
2789 S. Orange Avenue
Fresno, CA 93725
(559) 299-6364
www.animalcompassionteam.com
