Animal Compassion Team - Pet of the Week

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Meet Mechudo.</span></div>
Mechudo's website

- Species/Breed: Dog/Terrier mix
- Current Age: 10 Months (best estimate)
- Reaction to New People: Friendly
- Grooming needs: Moderate (grows long scruffy hair)

------
For more information on how to adopt one of the featured pets, as well as other animals in need of a home, contact:

Animal Compassion Team (ACT)
2789 S. Orange Avenue
Fresno, CA 93725
(559) 299-6364
www.animalcompassionteam.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
animal compassion teampetpet rescuepet of the week
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News