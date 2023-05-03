At least 1 dead, 3 injured after active shooter reported in Atlanta; suspect at large: Police

WATCH LIVE: Breaking news and other events from ABC

The shooting took place in a building on West Peachtree Street.

ATLANTA -- One person has been killed and three others were injured after an active shooting was reported inside an Atlanta building, police said. No suspect is in custody.

This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this report is below.

Multiple people have been injured in an active shooter incident Wednesday in Atlanta, police said.

Police have released these images of a suspect who they say is at large.

Police cautioned, "The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached."

Anyone in the area is urged to shelter in place.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.