Police: 2 people shot, suspect 'down' in Maryland

EMBED <>More Videos

Police: 2 people shot, suspect 'down' in MD

FREDERICK, Md. -- Police in Maryland responded to an active shooter on Tuesday and said there are at least two victims. They said the suspect was "down."

The shooting happened at an address where a concrete business is located and about 4 miles from Fort Detrick. It was unclear if the suspect had approached the Army base.

Jeremy Mutschler, director of marketing for Nicolock Paving Stones, said that his understanding is that the shooting was near the company's Frederick location but not at the business itself.

"One of the victims who was wounded entered our facility looking for help and we were able to assist and call the authorities," said Mutschler, who is based in New York.

No further information was immediately available.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
active shootershooting
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Proposed program could keep Fresno tenants from eviction
Biden moving US COVID vaccine eligibility date to April 19: official
13-year-old Fresno boy returns to basketball court after being shot
Lawsuit filed against Grizzlies following eating contest death
FUSD prepares for hybrid learning, students returning
Police chief: Kneeling on George Floyd's neck violated policy | LIVE
David Valadao gives campaign funds from Matt Gaetz to charity
Show More
Search for missing SoCal mother of 3 intensifies
More Californians are moving to Texas, researchers say
FBI categorizes fake CDC vaccine cards as a crime
'Final Jeopardy' response surprises guest host Aaron Rodgers
New CDC guidance favors soap over disinfectants to stop COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News