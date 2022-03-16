Jussie Smollett to be released from jail during appeal, court rules

WATCH | Jussie Smollett's emotional outburst in court

CHICAGO -- An appeals court has ordered that Jussie Smollett be released from jail during the appeal of his conviction on charges that he lied to police about a racist and homophobic attack.The ruling Wednesday comes after a Cook County judge sentenced Smollett last week to immediately begin serving 150 days in jail for his conviction on five felony counts of disorderly conduct.The sentence stems from a 2019 incident in which the Black and gay actor reported to Chicago police that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack.An investigation revealed Smollett paid two men he knew from work on the TV show "Empire" to stage the attack. The special prosecutor's office had opposed the motion, calling it illogical.The appeals court said Smollett could be released after posting a personal recognizance bond of $150,000.Smollett's attorneys had argued that he would have completed the sentence by the time the appeal process was completed and that Smollett could be in danger of physical harm if he remained locked up in Cook County Jail.The court's decision marks the latest chapter in a strange story that began in January 2019 when Smollett, who is Black and gay, reported to Chicago police that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two men wearing ski masks. The manhunt for the attackers soon turned into an investigation of Smollett himself and his arrest on charges that he'd orchestrated the attack and lied to police about it.The investigation revealed Smollett paid two men he knew from work on the TV show "Empire" to stage the attack.A jury convicted Smollett in December on five felony counts of disorderly conduct - the charge filed when a person lies to police. He was acquitted on a sixth count. Judge James Linn sentenced Smollett last week to 150 days in jail, but with good behavior he can be released in as little as 75 days.Smollett maintained his innocence during the trial. During sentencing he shouted at the judge that he was innocent, warning the judge that he was not suicidal and if he died in custody it was somebody else, and not him, who would have taken his life.In an interview with The Associated Press, David Erickson, a former state appellate judge who teaches at Chicago Kent College of Law, explained what happens in the appeals hearing.First off, the court has to hear from special prosecutor Dan Webb. Webb was given until Wednesday to respond to the motion filed by Smollett's legal team, led by attorney Nene Uche. When that happens, the appeal will go before one justice.That one justice, Erickson said, can end things right there."If the one judge rejects the motion, that's it," Erickson said. "It means the court is not going to hear it."It also means the attorneys will receive nothing but a short and pointed notice that the motion has been rejected. There likely won't be any reason given or a statement of any kind.Nor will the attorneys get to stand before the judge and make their case. The only thing the judge will use are the papers that the attorneys have filed.But that first justice can keep things going, if he or she believes the motion has some validity. Then, the justice takes the motion to two other justices to review. The justices could call the attorneys in to make oral arguments but they can also just rely on the papers the attorneys have filed.Two of the three justices must agree to grant the motion. If they do, the attorneys will be notified that the motion has been granted. This time, Erickson said, they will explain their reasoning.If that happens, the appeals court can set Smollett's bond or send the case back to Linn to set the bond. And with that, Smollett can walk out of jail.Just what arguments will sway the justices is, of course, unclear. But Erickson said what is clear is that the argument that Smollett will complete his sentence before his appeal is decided is a non-starter."That's not a legal argument and the appellate court is limited to looking at legal errors only," he said, adding that while motions such as the ones Smollett's legal team filed are common, they are not often granted.Erickson said the fact that the judge talked for well over a half hour in sentencing Smollett suggested that he anticipated that the sentence would be appealed."The standard that they (Smollett's attorneys) have to show is whether or not the judge abused his discretion in his sentence," he said. And by speaking as long as he did and addressing his reasoning as specifically as he did, "He (Linn) was going to make sure that the (appeals court) understands why he did what he did and that he did not abuse his discretion."A rejection could come in a matter of hours or a day and if the justices want to hear more it could take a few days or maybe a week to reach a decision. But Erickson said these things are routinely decided very quickly."They could (rule) immediately or overnight or (in) a week," said Erickson.