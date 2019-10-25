Operation Varsity Blues

Felicity Huffman released from Dublin prison after serving 11-days for role in college admission scandal

DUBLIN, Calif. -- Felicity Huffman has been released early from prison after serving just 11 days for her role in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.

RELATED: Felicity Huffman remorseful for role in college admissions scandal, co-stars say

Huffman started her original 14-day sentence at the Federal Correctional Institute in Dublin on October 15.

Prison officials say this is standard procedure for those who are set to be released on weekends.

The actress pleaded gulty to conspiracy and fraud for paying $15,000 to boost her older daughter's SAT score. She and her husband will also pay a $30,000 fine and be required to do 250-hours of community service.

VIDEO: Leading ladies locked up over the years
EMBED More News Videos

From Zsa Zsa Gabor to the soon to be locked-up Felicity Huffman. Here's a look back at some leading ladies who have done time.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dublincelebrity arrestcelebrityeducationentertainmenthollywoodoperation varsity bluesu.s. & worldfraud
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
Lori Loughlin, 10 other parents charged anew in college scandal
Felicity Huffman reports to prison to serve sentence for college admissions scandal
Bay Area parent sentenced 5 months in college admissions scandal
Prosecutors want jail time for parents tied to cheating scandal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of raping Fresno 8-year-old reaches plea deal
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California grows to 21,900 acres, 5 percent contained
Tick Fire forces more evacuations, destroys homes
2 Fresno County identity thieves caught on camera
SoCal fires: More than 40,000 evacuated as multiple blazes ignite amid dry, windy conditions
You could fail drug tests even if there's no THC in your CBD pills
Visalia parents found guilty of misdemeanor child abuse in starvation case
Show More
Madera County woman charged with 12 counts of felony voter fraud
12-year-old critically injured in car crash in southeast Fresno
Visalia Unified School District holds forum for parents on vaping
Canyon Country fire scorches 4,000 acres, destroys homes
Woman killed in head-on crash with semi-truck in Tulare County
More TOP STORIES News