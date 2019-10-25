Felicity Huffman released from Dublin prison after serving 11-days for role in college admission scandal

RELATED: Felicity Huffman remorseful for role in college admissions scandal, co-stars say
Huffman started her original 14-day sentence at the Federal Correctional Institute in Dublin on October 15.
Prison officials say this is standard procedure for those who are set to be released on weekends.
The actress pleaded gulty to conspiracy and fraud for paying $15,000 to boost her older daughter's SAT score. She and her husband will also pay a $30,000 fine and be required to do 250-hours of community service.
