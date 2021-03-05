Adventist Health opening rural health clinic in Earlimart

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new medical office in the South Valley is now open and ready to care for patients.Adventist Health opened its first rural health clinic in Earlimart. The clinic was established through a partnership with the Earlimart School District.The new clinic is located on Church and Franklin, right next to Earlimart Elementary School.Several services are now available to the community."We will be providing primary care, which includes pediatrics, family medicine, internal medicine, and we're also going to have specialty care," said Raul Ayala with Adventist Health.The center welcomes patients of all ages. Same-day in-person appointments are available.