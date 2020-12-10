Coronavirus California

COVID-19 surge plan at Adventist Health Hanford preventing full capacity

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials with Adventist Health Hanford say they have an extensive surge plan in place, which even includes home monitoring for some patients.

They also have the ability to share resources, such as staff, with their other Valley facilities.

Because of all of this, they say, they haven't reached full capacity yet.

"They have not, as far as I know, activated an external surge plan," says Kings County Admin Officer Rebecca Campbell. "They haven't had the need to do so locally."

Campbell says Kings County, like the rest of the state and country, is experiencing a surge.

While she believes Adventist -- the county's only acute care hospital -- is managing it on its own right now, she worries about whether it will have the necessary amount of staff in the weeks to come.

Over the summer, the hospital was assisted by a team of military healthcare workers. It's unclear if they'll be returning.

"It's not just an East or West Coast surge; It's a nationwide surge, so the staffing is going to be a little more challenging to deal with," she said. "But so far, we are handling that."

Another concern -- Kings County is also home to several state prisons, including the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility in Corcoran, which has more than 700 active COVID cases.

During a board of supervisors meeting on Tuesday, county officials addressed the impact prison outbreaks like this could have on the local healthcare system.

"Our concerns still remain the same," says Kings County Public Health Director Ed Hill. "We're concerned about the healthcare surge that this may cause the local hospitals, as the healthcare that's available at these prisons is at the lower level med-surg, and as these individuals become more critical, they will be transported out to our local facilities

As part of a statement, an Adventist Health spokesperson said: "We encourage people to not be afraid to seek care in the event of an emergency. We are safe and ready to care for our community members in our hospitals and medical offices throughout the Central Valley."

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated there were more than 1,000 active cases at the prison.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshanfordcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
167 cited in SoCal after deputies break up underground party
SoCal city looking into $4 an hour hazard pay for grocery, pharmacy workers
ICU capacities for Central California counties
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News