Adventist Health launches new school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Adventist Health wants to help grow the healthcare workforce by rolling out a first-of-its-kind school to help train medical assistants."Part of their training would be to integrate them into care settings, whether that's the hospital or our clinic ambulatory system where they can shadow nurses or medical assistants," says Dr. Raul Ayala.The specialized program is in collaboration with COPE Health Solutions, a healthcare consulting and workforce development firm.Adventist Health serves more than 80 communities on the west coast including several clinics in Central California.Under the partnership, the seven-month course combines virtual learning along with 200 hours of clinic-based training for those who want to become medical assistants.Anyone with a high school diploma is eligible to apply."The applicants that are interested are from that community, if they're not from that community then they're from a neighboring community, and that they're well versed in what happens in that community and the needs," says Dr. Ayala.Officials hope the partnership will help with recruiting and retaining physicians and medical professionals, especially in rural areas where demand is high."In this particular case, by having the school or the training be embedded in the communities, it will not only make individuals stronger in their healthcare field, but also it might spark an interest to further their education by wanting to do more," says Dr. Ayala.Scholarships will be available to local students who apply.