New affordable housing complex to be built near Fresno City College

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Affordable housing is coming to central Fresno after the city council approved a multi-family apartment complex at Clinton and Blackstone Avenues.Upon completion, 78 units will be available near Fresno City College.The complex will look similar to the affordable housing project at McKinley and Blackstone Avenues."We have been focused on housing projects just like this affordable housing, market-rate housing, multi-family, single-family housing ultimately increasing Fresno's housing stock is going to be the fundamental solution to the long term housing crisis that you see here," said council president Nelson Esparza.The Clinton project was first proposed last June.Since then, funding was secured for the housing developer to break ground as soon as this spring.Council president Esparza went on to say the city is working aggressively to secure housing opportunities at a similar pace.