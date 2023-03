The city of Fresno is taking action to provide more affordable housing to senior citizens.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno is taking action to provide more affordable housing to senior citizens.

On Tuesday, city leaders gathered for a ribbon cutting at Brandhaven Senior Living, located at Fancher Creek Town Center in east central Fresno.

This newest project offers affordable living space for people 62 years and older, with easy access to restaurants and shops.

There are several different apartment floorplans available.