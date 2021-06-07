education

Central Valley college-bound youth recognized in the 28th African American HS ceremony

By
Ceremony honors college-bound African American seniors

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of Valley graduates received record-breaking scholarships on Sunday.

Several education leaders throughout Fresno County shared their congratulations with students during the 28th African American High School Recognition Ceremony.

The virtual event was hosted by the San Joaquin Valley Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, incorporated as a way to honor these hardworking seniors.

295 African American graduating seniors across the Central Valley were recognized.

The one-hour event consisted of the black national anthem, student-showcased talent, and even scholarships.

The students received a total of about $71,000 in scholarship funds, surpassing last year's goal of $50,000.

The event's co-chair says this event highlights minority college-bound youth in a positive light.

"Being in education, I see a lot of negative data around our students and so this day is just really focusing on the positive outcomes for our students. And every one of our students who have registered, all have a plan, whether it's to attend college, the armed force or some type of technical career," says Lisa Nichols.

Nichols says the committee will take a break in June, but will begin planning the next year's ceremony next month.
More TOP STORIES News