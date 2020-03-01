African American agriculture workers meet in Fresno for special conference

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of African American agriculture workers went to southwest Fresno Saturday for a special conference.The Black Farmers conference provided a space for minority ag-workers to share, learn and grow together.The event was held at the Maxie Parks Community Center on California near Elm Avenue.Local rancher Ernest Bufford says he attends conferences like these because you can always learn something new."Every time you come, you find out something you didn't know, you get wiser and more information and just meeting the people, finding out how they farm or ranch," Bufford said. "There's not that many black ranchers in California."One of the main focus points of the conference was addressing the issue of getting more young people and adults of color into the ag-industry.