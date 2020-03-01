Community & Events

African American agriculture workers meet in Fresno for special conference

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of African American agriculture workers went to southwest Fresno Saturday for a special conference.

The Black Farmers conference provided a space for minority ag-workers to share, learn and grow together.

The event was held at the Maxie Parks Community Center on California near Elm Avenue.

Local rancher Ernest Bufford says he attends conferences like these because you can always learn something new.

"Every time you come, you find out something you didn't know, you get wiser and more information and just meeting the people, finding out how they farm or ranch," Bufford said. "There's not that many black ranchers in California."

One of the main focus points of the conference was addressing the issue of getting more young people and adults of color into the ag-industry.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnoafrican americansfarming
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News