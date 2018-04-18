STORM DAMAGE

After classrooms flooded, Planada school may take legal action

EMBED </>More Videos

The Planada School District could take legal action after several classrooms were flooded out during a March storm. (KFSN)

By
PLANADA, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Planada School District could take legal action against Merced County and the Merced Irrigation District (MID) after several of their classrooms were flooded out during a March storm.

Four classrooms and the library were damaged after a storm on March 22nd caused a nearby creek to flood.

Superintendent Jose Gonzalez estimates the damage to be around $500,000.

The district belongs to the Central Valley Regional Insurance Group, which Gonzalez said does not provide flood insurance.

Gonzalez said they're now depending on the county's recent disaster proclamation to help with emergency dollars.

If that doesn't come through, he said their last resort is making a claim against the county and MID for the breach

"It was natural flow that came from the foothills. However, our stakeholders are asking why that creek wasn't up kept, or why wasn't there safeguards in place to keep it from occurring," Gonzalez said.

Merced County officials said representatives have accompanied both Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and CAL OES officials during damage assessment visits to Planada and will continue to help where possible.

A spokesperson for the irrigation district said the Planada flooding was an unfortunate event that resulted on stream outside of the jurisdiction of the company, and that "MID cannot discuss or provide any further comment on a potential claim filing,".

The school has received about $1,500 in donations, and thousands of new books since the flooding.

The classrooms impacted are expected to reopen in June. The library will hopefully reopen in September or October.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
storm damagefloodingschoolmerced countyPlanada
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORM DAMAGE
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
Dead fish strewn across NC interstate after Florence flood recedes
'I couldn't hold on' - Mom tells how baby was swept away
Elderly woman needing medication rescued from Florence flooding
Body of baby boy swept away by Florence floodwaters found
More storm damage
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News