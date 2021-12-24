Ag burglary and vehicle part thefts increased across Fresno County compared to 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Violent crime is down in Fresno County, but expensive thefts remain a problem.Copper wire and catalytic converters are still a hot commodity for thieves."In terms of total property loss, we're at about $2.5 million to the ag community, in terms of theft," said Fresno County Sheriff's Sergeant John Wages.Local growers have been hit hard by thieves this year.One suspect alone stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel and, when he was arrested, he was armed with an AR-15.Ag burglary is up 31% year-over-year.Copper is also a target, but investigators said the value of the metal is far less than the damage left behind for the grower."In that theft, he's going to create anywhere from $2,000-$10,000, maybe $20,000, if they have to replace the pump motor, in damage."Because of the cost of damage, thieves, once caught, could face felony vandalism instead of just misdemeanor theft."The Sheriff's office has zero tolerance for theft in general," said Sgt. Wages. "If you are a person that's preying on our local growers, I can assure you the sheriff has no tolerance for you at all."Catalytic converters were also a popular target this year.Fresno County saw a 59% increase in vehicle part thefts compared to last year.Investigators said it's a crime that takes less than 90 seconds.The items can be recycled for cash, but, again, the damage left behind is greater than the value of the part.That's why Bruno's Iron & Metal decided to stop accepting catalytic converters unless they were coming from a certified dismantler."We still have people that come and show up and they try to sell us that material, and they're turned away," said Claudia Warkentin the General Manager of Bruno's Iron & Metal.The decision initially slowed business, but Warkentin said they've seen less attempted theft at their facility, and it's also brought in more clients who say they feel safer at Bruno's."On the grand scheme of things, and in the long run, we actually gained," said Warkentin.The sheriff's office has applauded the facility for creating restrictions and said if more facilities would do the same, it could have a major impact across the county."It wouldn't kill the black market for catalytic converters but it would certainly reduce crime, by a large margin," said Sgt. Wages.The sheriff's office says people can better protect themselves by making sure you have lights and cameras on your property.Officials said it's also important to report any crimes, no matter how small.