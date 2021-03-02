Food and agriculture workers in Fresno County now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "Thousands and thousands of more people are now eligible, so we really need to get these people vaccinated," says Dr. Kenny Banh with UCSF Fresno.
Fresno County is now expanding vaccinations to a large new group of residents.
Hundreds of Moderna doses were available at this "first come, first served" drive-through site at the UC building at Shaw and Mariposa on Monday.
It's located across from Fashion Fair Mall and offered in partnership with UCSF and the COVID-19 Equity Project.
The latest eligible tier includes people 18 and older in education and childcare, as well as food and agriculture.
"That means people in restaurants, whether sit down, fast food, as well as what we consider big box stores, which is like the Target's, the Walmart's and anywhere basically that's serving grocery or food services," Dr. Banh said.
The UCSF vaccination site is open six days a week, no charge, no insurance collected, no appointments needed.
You can check if you qualify by going on the state's MyTurn website.
Dr. Banh says you are required to bring some proof of your qualification - such as a work ID, paystub, or letter from your employer on company letterhead.
"We are pretty flexible; we want to really get vaccines in arms," he said.
We spoke with two brothers - who are 19 and 21 years old - and both work in the ag industry. They say they are the first of their friends to get the shot, but the last in their family.
"My dad works in the medical field and my mom is an educator, so our family, we all have vaccines," says Ishaan Rahal.
"Yeah, it feels good having it and knowing we are taking the next step to be prepared," says Jashan Rahal.
Cindy Alexander works at the Foodservice prodvider Saladinos -- delivering food to restaurants.
"We did have a death in the family last year, so we take things very seriously," she said. "There was no question when the vaccine was available. I was going to do it."
Dr. Banh says the UC vaccination site in northeast Fresno offers easy access for those who use public transportation.
