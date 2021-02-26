air quality

California to phase out agricultural burns by end of 2024

The burning halt would affect 8 California counties, including here in the Valley.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Changes are on the way for farmers across the Valley.

The California Air Resources Board announced plans to slowly phase out agriculture burns.

Officials say those burns negatively contribute to our air quality and then it sits for extended periods of time above the Valley floor.

The plan would mean Ag burns would not be allowed by the end of 2024.

They say last year's historic fire season is part of what prompted them to make the new plans.

Typically growers are allowed to burn waste in vineyards and orchards on certain days of the year.

The burning halt would affect eight California counties, including here in the Valley.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countypollutionagricultureair quality
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIR QUALITY
Elon Musk offers $100M prize for best carbon capture tech
Study: Wildfires produced up to half of pollution in US West
Air quality alert issued today as winds blow dust into Valley
Winds, possible rain this weekend might clear out Valley's bad air
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID vaccine availability brings Fresno Unified closer to 'full' return to classrooms
Families reunite with returning USS Nimitz sailors
Rite Aid offering COVID-19 vaccine at more stores
19-year-old arrested for allegedly stealing Jaguar from Clovis car wash
Motorcylist killed in crash near Chowchilla
Live shopping show supports local small businesses
Valley counties ramp up vaccine rollout with new state vaccine sites, pharmacy partnerships
Show More
Map shows where recall Newsom signatures are coming from
CalFresh benefits increased 15% through end of June
Court allows temporary restraining order against Tower Theatre
Where the stimulus package stands in Congress, what's next
California halts system of shared vaccine codes after misuse
More TOP STORIES News