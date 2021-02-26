California to phase out agricultural burns by end of 2024

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Changes are on the way for farmers across the Valley.The California Air Resources Board announced plans to slowly phase out agriculture burns.Officials say those burns negatively contribute to our air quality and then it sits for extended periods of time above the Valley floor.The plan would mean Ag burns would not be allowed by the end of 2024.They say last year's historic fire season is part of what prompted them to make the new plans.Typically growers are allowed to burn waste in vineyards and orchards on certain days of the year.The burning halt would affect eight California counties, including here in the Valley.