Ahmaud Arbery case goes to jury after 13-day trial

Left to right: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. (Source: Glynn County Detention Center via AP, File)

BRUNSWICK, Georgia -- A jury now has the case after a 13-day trial of three white men charged with murder and other crimes in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

The jury got the case on Tuesday after final closing arguments from the prosecutor and instructions from a judge.

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski told jurors that the defendants have no right to claim self-defense because they were the ones who first approached the 25-year-old Black man while he was running in his neighborhood. She told jurors that Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan pursued Arbery with pickup trucks and pointed a shotgun at him before Arbery ever tried to fight back.

In their closing arguments Monday, defense attorneys argued that the McMichaels were attempting a legal citizen's arrest.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trialmurderu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Armed robbery suspect shot and killed by Merced police officers
Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound: Anthropologist
Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug seizure at CA-Mexico border
Commercial building in downtown Fresno destroyed by fire
Man found guilty for killing of 17-year-old Fresno boy in 2018
Organized thieves hit high-end CA stores amid trend
Fresno County health leaders share tips for the holiday season
Show More
Changes could be coming to Clovis Unified's dress code next year
Fresno Fire Department sees more homeless-related fires this year
Man treated for burns after mobile home fire in Farmersville
Motorcyclist dies following northeast Fresno crash
Fresno family dazzles neighborhood with holiday light display
More TOP STORIES News