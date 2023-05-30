Aidan Tran shoots front nine 29 en route to win 96th Fresno City Amateur

The 96th edition of the Fresno City Amateur saw a local golfer come from behind for his first win at Riverside Golf Course.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 96th edition of the Fresno City Amateur saw a local golfer come from behind for his first win at Riverside Golf Course.

After two straight rounds of 69, Aidan Tran shot a final round 65 to post a three-round score of -13 to win by two shots over Fresno State's Andrew Lee.

"I know there's a lot of history to this event and it's been going on for a really long time," Tran told Action News. "A lot of good players have won this event so I'm honored to put my name on the wall of champions."

Tran, a freshman on the Georgia Tech golf team, started his final hole one shot behind Lee, his former teammate at Clovis North High School. But a bogey from the Bulldog was countered with a three-foot eagle putt by the Yellowjackets freshman.

After chipping in for a birdie at one and an eagle at the ninth, Tran made the turn posting a front nine 29. A one under 36 on the back nine saw him miss tying the course record by two shots. "But at least a personal record for me because I was seven under through ten," he said. "Made a long one on ten and I was like shoot this is really happening?"

Fresno State's Jake Bettencourt started the day in the lead at -8. A final-round 72 put him into a tie for fourth. Six-time champ Danny Paniccia finished in third after rounds of 68, 70, and 69.

