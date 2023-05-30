WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Aidan Tran shoots front nine 29 en route to win 96th Fresno City Amateur

By KFSN logo
Tuesday, May 30, 2023 2:11AM
Aidan Tran shoots front nine 29 en route to win in 96th Fresno City Amateur
EMBED <>More Videos

The 96th edition of the Fresno City Amateur saw a local golfer come from behind for his first win at Riverside Golf Course.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 96th edition of the Fresno City Amateur saw a local golfer come from behind for his first win at Riverside Golf Course.

After two straight rounds of 69, Aidan Tran shot a final round 65 to post a three-round score of -13 to win by two shots over Fresno State's Andrew Lee.

"I know there's a lot of history to this event and it's been going on for a really long time," Tran told Action News. "A lot of good players have won this event so I'm honored to put my name on the wall of champions."

Tran, a freshman on the Georgia Tech golf team, started his final hole one shot behind Lee, his former teammate at Clovis North High School. But a bogey from the Bulldog was countered with a three-foot eagle putt by the Yellowjackets freshman.

RELATED: Good Sports - Aidan Tran

After chipping in for a birdie at one and an eagle at the ninth, Tran made the turn posting a front nine 29. A one under 36 on the back nine saw him miss tying the course record by two shots. "But at least a personal record for me because I was seven under through ten," he said. "Made a long one on ten and I was like shoot this is really happening?"

Fresno State's Jake Bettencourt started the day in the lead at -8. A final-round 72 put him into a tie for fourth. Six-time champ Danny Paniccia finished in third after rounds of 68, 70, and 69.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
Watch Live
ON NOW