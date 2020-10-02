air quality

Change the air filters in your car and home to protect yourself from smoke

The smoky haze can still make you cough even when you're inside your car driving with the windows closed.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It has been a constant battle these past few months.

We all need cleaner air to breathe so it may be time to replace the filters inside your house and even those which keep dust out of your car interior.

Ash and pollen that collects on the windshield make its way into the air inlet until it reaches your cabin air filter.

Fresno mechanic Rusty Rasmussen says they're not designed to keep out fine particulate matter but they are helpful in trapping dirt, pet dander, and pollen.

"In our current situation they're going to get more exposure to the soot and ash that's in the air," he says.

So it's important you have them checked or changed.

Clogged cabin filters restrict air flow.

"Sometimes you'll find pet hair, lint, bugs," says Rasmussen. "Sometimes it will get so bad it will create a whistle from the air restriction. And then depending on what kind of stuff is on it, it can create sort of a funky smell."

Rasmussen says air filters under the hood as well as the cabin filter are often overlooked.

If you are dealing with breathing issues, many doctors recommend you use an air purifier at home.

Stores like Fresno Ag Hardware keep having to re-stock them whenever our air quality gets unhealthy.

Those with HEPA filters work best.

It is also a good idea to check your house air filters to see if they need to be replaced.

Many people have been spending a lot more time at home in recent months so you may be surprised at how dirty those home air filters can get.
