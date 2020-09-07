air quality

Air Quality Alert issued for entire Central Valley as wildfire smoke settles

Residents are warned to limit the amount of time you spend outdoors and to keep your windows closed.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the entire Central Valley as the Creek Fire in the Sierra National Forest, and other nearby wildfires continue to burn.

ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans said visibility is on the lower side Monday morning as the smoke settles over the Valley floor.



Fresno, Madera, Merced, and Kings counties have unhealthy air qualities for sensitive groups. Meanwhile, Tulare County's air quality is unhealthy for all.

AIR QUALITY TRACKER: Track air quality levels in Central California

Residents are warned to limit the amount of time you spend outdoors and to keep your windows closed.

Ash was seen falling at Sierra High School in Tollhouse Monday morning, and the moon had an orange hue due to the smoke.



Winds will pick up in the Sierra Nevada from an approaching low-pressure system that could fuel the current Creek Fire.

Westerly winds about 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting to 30 miles per hour at a time, are also expected Monday afternoon. Northeasterly winds at 35 to 45 miles per hour will pick up through Tuesday.

ABC30's Madeline Evans says temperatures will drop quite a bit by Wednesday, but even with the cooler temperatures, there is still fire danger through most of the week with low humidity and gusty winds.

PHOTOS: Stunning images from the Creek Fire
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfresno countymadera countymerced countytulare countykings countyfireair qualitycreek fireweatherwildfiresmoke
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIR QUALITY
Track air quality levels in Central California
Wildfires, including South Valley blaze, continue to bring smoke to Valley
Videos show shocking change in Valley's air quality
Outdoor workers cope with unhealthy Valley air
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire grows to 73,278 acres, new evacuation orders issued
Creek Fire: Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency in Fresno, Madera, Mariposa counties
Here's how you can help Creek Fire evacuees
PHOTOS: Creek Fire scorches Fresno area
Creek Fire: 214 people airlifted from Mammoth Pool reservoir in daring rescue
Creek Fire: Terrified families flee surrounded by flames
Man shot and killed in Chowchilla, police say
Show More
Creek Fire disrupts holiday weekend plans for many families
Woman injured in drive-by shooting while walking in central Fresno
Cal ISO lifts Stage 2 Emergency, no power outages planned
24-year-old suspect shot in face by Fresno police, expected to survive
Man dead after crashing his car into a tree in Fresno County
More TOP STORIES News