Air Quality Alert issued for entire Central Valley as wildfire smoke settles

Our Meadow Creeks skycam is only a few miles from the Creek Fire and you can see the thick smoke in the air.



There is an Air Quality alert in place, make sure you limit your time outside as much as possible. @ABC30 #AMLive #StormWarn30 #CreekFire pic.twitter.com/RZ1zE6algY — Madeline Evans (@MadelineABC30) September 7, 2020

Video from our photographer, Matt Hackney. Ash fluttering through the air in Tollhouse. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/3QsqWmNVuE — Landon Burke ABC30 (@LandonABC30) September 7, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the entire Central Valley as the Creek Fire in the Sierra National Forest, and other nearby wildfires continue to burn.ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans said visibility is on the lower side Monday morning as the smoke settles over the Valley floor.Fresno, Madera, Merced, and Kings counties have unhealthy air qualities for sensitive groups. Meanwhile, Tulare County's air quality is unhealthy for all.Residents are warned to limit the amount of time you spend outdoors and to keep your windows closed.Ash was seen falling at Sierra High School in Tollhouse Monday morning, and the moon had an orange hue due to the smoke.Winds will pick up in the Sierra Nevada from an approaching low-pressure system that could fuel the current Creek Fire.Westerly winds about 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting to 30 miles per hour at a time, are also expected Monday afternoon. Northeasterly winds at 35 to 45 miles per hour will pick up through Tuesday.ABC30's Madeline Evans says temperatures will drop quite a bit by Wednesday, but even with the cooler temperatures, there is still fire danger through most of the week with low humidity and gusty winds.