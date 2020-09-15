air quality

Air quality remains unhealthy for Central Valley today as wildfire smoke looms

Health experts say you should stay inside as much as you can.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Another day of unhealthy air quality is ahead for the entire Central Valley on Tuesday as smoke from California wildfires continues to loom in the air.

ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans said Fresno and Madera counties will have a very unhealthy air quality index rating, while the rest of the Valley is expected to be unhealthy.

Many are waking up to thick smoke across the area, and visibility is three miles or less.



Winds will shift from the southwest and potentially help push some of the wildfire smoke out by midweek, making for a small improvement in the air quality, Evans said.

Health experts say you should stay inside as much as you can and recommended changing your air filters more often to improve the air quality inside your home.

You can track the air quality in your region by clicking here.

