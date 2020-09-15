Air quality remains unhealthy for Central Valley today as wildfire smoke looms

ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans said Fresno and Madera counties will have a very unhealthy air quality index rating, while the rest of the Valley is expected to be unhealthy.
Many are waking up to thick smoke across the area, and visibility is three miles or less.
Good morning,— Madeline Evans (@MadelineABC30) September 15, 2020
We are waking up to thick smoke once again this morning. Air quality is very unhealthy. Once again stay inside as much as you possibly can today.@ABC30 #AMLive #StormWarn30 pic.twitter.com/w7XEaDDks0
Winds will shift from the southwest and potentially help push some of the wildfire smoke out by midweek, making for a small improvement in the air quality, Evans said.
Health experts say you should stay inside as much as you can and recommended changing your air filters more often to improve the air quality inside your home.
