Airbnb COVID refund policy is ending, changing cancellation penalty

Airbnb's popular COVID refund policy is ending as of May 31, the company announced.

After that date, guests will have to cover short-term rental costs even if the cancellation was due to coronavirus.

RELATED: Rental homes make cleaning changes to keep guests safe; Chicago officials threaten fines for parties

For much of the pandemic, guests who had to cancel an Airbnb reservation could do so without a penalty. Starting at the end of May, cancellation policies will return to the discretion of the individual host property.

Some Airbnb rentals only require 24 hours of advance notice, others may require cancellation five days in advance for a full refund.

RELATED: 'Home Alone' house Airbnb: You can stay in Chicago-area home for 1 night

Airbnb is promising to offer guests travel insurance in the near future, which will provide yet another refund option for consumers.
