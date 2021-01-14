Local couple transforms Fulton Street home during pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New life has come to this Fulton Street property in Downtown Fresno."Honesty as soon as we came and looked at it, I was obsessed from day one. It definitely needed a lot of love, but I could just see what it could be. My poor husband kind of got dragged along the way," said Tami Waters, The Tipping Pointe owner.Tami and John Waters are the owners of The Tipping Pointe. The 2,500 square foot home has been transformed into a more modern space with 1910 designs.The home is estimated to have been built in 1908. They've listed three of the bedrooms on Airbnb for rent."We've gotten a lot of travelers from Northern and Southern California coming in for work. I don't think they necessarily know what they're checking into and when they come, they've been really positive and excited about it," Waters said.The Waters bought it in October 2019 and then pandemic unfolded. They felt they had to finish what they started.In addition to their rentals, photographers have also been booking the space for photo shoots and to add to their portfolios."It's been really exciting and really neat to see each person's lense of how they see the space and what they get excited about," Waters said.One day, It could be a place for elopements and microweddings.The home adds to the revitalization happening in the area."I think a lot of going on Fulton. Van Ness is beautiful. The area is just really grown and I'm happy that we are a part of it," Waters said.A transformation adding new life to the neighborhood.The Tipping Pointe is open for AirBnB reservations. In the future, they hope to host tea parties and events.