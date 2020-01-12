Aircraft drop 2,200 kg of sweet potatoes, carrots for starving animals in Australian brushfires

Matt Kean, New South Wales' Minister for Energy & Environment, tweeted a photo of a wallaby eating a carrot. (Screenshot/@Matt_KeanMP)

NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA -- The New South Wales government is using helicopters and airplanes to feed hungry wildlife as bushfires rage across Australia.

According to The Daily Mail, the government dropped more than 2,200 kilograms of carrots and sweet potatoes to feed colonies of brush-tailed rock wallabies that have been stranded by the fires.

As part of Operation Rock Wallaby, parks service employees dropped food in several national parks. New South Wales Environment Minister Matt Kean told The Daily Mail that the wallabies tend to survive the fire, but then are left stranded once the fire destroys natural vegetation in their habitat.

New South Wales Minister for Energy and the Environment Matt Kean posted several photos of the wallabies to Facebook.



RELATED: Australia fires: Here's how to help firefighters, victims, animals

According to 9News, the government also plans to control the predator population in the area as well until the wallabies' habit regenerates.



At least 27 people have died in the crisis that has scorched more than 8.4 million hectacres, about the size of the state of Indiana. As of January 7, the World Wildlife Foundation estimated approximately 1.25 billion animals were killed directly or indirectly by the fires.

RELATED STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
environmentaustraliabrush firewildfireu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mariposa County Sheriff: 2 bodies found on houseboat on Lake McClure
Detectives at a roadblock with finding details in Huron shooting
New Jersey mom says she got used diapers in Amazon shipment
Gov. Newsom to deploy 31 disaster specialists for earthquake recovery efforts in Puerto Rico
Family mourns Army-bound teen shot to death in Fresno
Juvenile shot while driving near grocery store in Central Fresno
Clovis firefighters battle two house fires in less than 12 hours
Show More
Under pressure, Iran admits it shot down jetliner by mistake
New NC bill requires high school students to take personal finance course
Police looking for man who shot at car in Central Fresno Saturday morning
Fresno State students to see road closure upon return from winter break
Gov. Newsom blocks release of Fresno Co. murderer David Weidert
More TOP STORIES News