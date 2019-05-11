Airline pilot arrested, charged in connection with 2015 triple murder in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- An airline pilot facing charges in a years-old triple murder case was arrested Saturday morning at Louisville International Airport.
The United States Marshall's Service and local agencies took Christian Martin into custody at the airport in connection with the November 2015 deaths of Calvin and Pamela Phillips and Edward Dansereau, according to Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear.
Calvin Phillips was found shot to death in his Pembroke, Kentucky, home on Nov. 18, 2015. His wife, Pamela, and neighbor, Edward Dansereau, were found dead in a burned-out vehicle in a nearby cornfield.
A grand jury indicted Martin Friday on three counts of murder, one count of arson, one count of attempted arson, burglary in the first degree and three counts of tampering with physical evidence.
"We look forward to justice in court, and we look forward to a verdict to bring an end to this terror and a fresh start at healing," the victims' family members said in a joint statement.
American Airlines confirmed to ABC News that Martin has worked as a first officer for PSA Airlines since January 2018. PSA is a wholly owned subsidiary of American that operates American Eagle-branded regional flights.
"All of us at American Airlines and PSA Airlines are deeply saddened to have learned about these allegations from 2015. Our team was made aware of the indictment this morning after his arrest at Louisville International Airport," the airline said in a statement. "We have an unwavering commitment to the safety and security of our customers and team members, and we will provide any investigative assistance possible to law enforcement throughout their investigation."
Martin, who used to live in Kentucky but currently resides in North Carolina, has been placed on administrative suspension. He will be returned to Christian County, Kentucky, to await trial and will be held without bond.
