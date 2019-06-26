dominican republic deaths

Airlines offering waivers, credits for flights to the Dominican Republic in light of recent deaths

Some airlines are allowing passengers to get out of their booked trips to the Dominican Republic following recent deaths in the country.

Delta Air Lines says it will give waivers to passengers who have tickets to Punta Cana.

At least ten American visitors have died there within the last year but the causes are not entirely clear.

Delta passengers must rebook their travel to the DR prior to November 20 or get credit to fly somewhere else.

As for other destinations in the Dominican Republic, Delta said it will work with passengers on a case-by-case basis.

American, Jet-Blue and Sun Country Airlines say they'll also work with their passengers who want to change or cancel Dominican flights.

Analysts say flight cancellations to the Caribbean nation have been soaring, while new bookings are down, but the Dominican Tourism Minister said the spate of deaths has been exaggerated.
