Alabama church offers drive-thru confessions to promote social distancing during coronavirus crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Can I get a side order of Grace with that?Most Americans have used drive-thrus for fast food, coffee and prescriptions, but one Alabama church is offering drive-thru confessions in response to physical distancing guidelines given during the coronavirus pandemic.St. Barnabas Parish Catholic Church in Birmingham opened the drive-thru ministry to give Christians a safe and convenient way to feel a little holier this Holy Week.Father Douglas Vu said people must remain in their vehicle at all times and keep a minimum of six feet distance between the two vehicles. He said priests should wear masks and also sit in their vehicles.With coronavirus prevention measures shuttering houses of worship, Vu and other pastors across the country are using that ultimate tool of social distancing -- cars -- to safely bring their communities closer together. It is a closeness their congregations desire like never before.Other major faiths contending with coronavirus disruption, including Jews and Muslims, have turned primarily to online connections to replace in-person worship.