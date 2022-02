Alaska Airlines is launching two subscription services for flyers looking to save money.The programs will give travelers up to 24 round-trip flights a year at a fixed monthly rate.Travelers can fly between 16 west coast cities, including several popular spots here in California.The pass can also be used to fly from California to Reno, Las Vegas, and Phoenix.The budget-friendly Flight Pass plan starts at $49 a month. Flight Pass Pro will start at $199 a month.