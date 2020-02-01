homicide

42-year-old man fatally shot in Lindsay last weekend, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lindsay homicide detectives are investigating after a 42-year-old man was fatally shot last week.

Officers found the victim, identified as Albert Lopez, on Mountain Circle at around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

EMS rushed Lopez to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police did not provide further details on the deadly shooting and have not released suspect information.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Lindsay Police Department at 559-562-2511.
