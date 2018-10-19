Alder Fire burning 200 acres in Sequoia National Forest

A fire is burning in the Sequoia National Forest.The Alder Fire has been burning since Oct. 4. It's about 5 miles north of Camp Nelson.It's about 200 acres in size at this time.Firefighters are using a suppression strategy since the fire is inaccessible on foot.Crews are establishing and improving fire lines to protect the communities of Doyle Springs and Sequoia Crest.Smoke will become more visible as the fire grows, and is expected to increase over the next week.About 110 firefighters are working to put the flames out at this time.