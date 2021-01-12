ALDI expected to open store in northwest Fresno this month

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ALDI, the popular discount grocer, is opening soon in northwest Fresno.The new store is located on the northwest corner of Shaw and West Avenues. It is slated to open on Thursday, January 28.According to the store's website, it is taking applications to hire employees.The German-based grocery store already has locations in Hanford and Clovis. This will be the retailer's first store in Fresno.