Alejandro Fernández to perform at the Save Mart Center in September

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Grammy-award-winning Mexican artist Alejandro Fernández is making a stop in Fresno for his U.S. tour.
Fernández will perform at the Save Mart Center in northeast Fresno on Sunday, September 12. The tour will kick off in Reno, Nevada and make several stops across the country.
The singer was originally scheduled to play in Fresno last year, but the show was canceled due to the pandemic. Save Mart Center officials say tickets to last year's canceled show will not be honored for this concert.
Tickets for his Fresno concert go on sale online Friday, April 16. Click here for more information.
Fernández began his career playing Mexican folk music, such as mariachi and ranchera, until he crossed over into pop music. He is nicknamed "El Potrillo" by his fans and the media. He has sold over 30 million albums worldwide.
His latest album, "Hecho en México," debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Latin Album chart.
