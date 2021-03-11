Community helps Fresno youth pastor who had bikes stolen from garage

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The community is rallying around a beloved youth pastor after a thief broke into his garage in the middle of the night.Two triathlon bikes were taken from Alex Delgado's garage overnight on Monday.Surveillance video captured the suspect breaking into his truck to grab the pastor's garage clicker to get inside.Those bikes were special to the Cornerstone Church pastor. Delgado had been using them to train for an upcoming triathlon.A group has now set up a GoFundMe to help the pastor who continues to put others before himself."He does so much for our community and for our kids. This is just a small gesture to show that we appreciate him," said fundraiser organizer Ivette Chavez.A police report has been filed in hopes of tracking down the thief and the stolen bikes.In the meantime, the owner of bike company Rubber Soul has donated a bicycle to the pastor so he can continue to train for the upcoming race.