alex trebek

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek celebrates 80th birthday, shows no signs of slowing down

Alex Trebek is now an octogenarian!

The game show host celebrated 36 years with "Jeopardy!" in September, recently marked one year of surviving cancer since his diagnosis and reached another milestone this Wednesday, his 80th birthday.

A COVID-bearded Trebek recently shared an update with fans, saying he's continuing treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

"It is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal," he said.

Alex Trebek's exclusive 'GMA' interview about cancer, life, his book


Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek talks with GMA's T.J. Holmes about his cancer battle, his marriage and hosting the iconic game show.



Trebek shows no signs of slowing down.

His memoir "The Answer Is ...: Reflections on My Life" was released this week, and he's worked on the "Jeopardy!" Vault, a deep into the show's archives to highlight memorable contestants, exciting moments and unique tournaments since it first aired Sept. 10, 1984.

In his taped update, he also said he "can't wait" to start recording new shows in September.
