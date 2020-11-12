'We love you, Alex': Bakersfield billboard honors 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek

The sign was made to look just like a clue from the popular trivia quiz show.
It reads, "Beloved 'Jeopardy!' host from 1984 to 2020. We love you, Alex."
Trebek passed away on Sunday after battling stage four pancreatic cancer for more than a year. The host, with all the answers, was 80 years old.
