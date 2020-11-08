entertainment

World reacts to news of 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek's death

Following the announcement of the death of Alex Trebek on Sunday, social media was flooded with remembrances of the longtime "Jeopardy!" host.

Trebek died at home early Sunday with family and friends surrounding him, "Jeopardy!" studio Sony said in a statement.

Trebek presided over the beloved quiz show for more than 30 years, since it made its debut in daytime syndication in 1984.

He was a master of the format, engaging in friendly banter with contestants and appearing genuinely pleased when they answered correctly. He was also able to move the game along in a brisk no-nonsense fashion whenever people struggled for answers.

Back in March 2019, Trebek announced his diagnosis in a video message released on the show's social media accounts.

Trebek died nearly a year and a half after his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis. He was 80.

'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak issued the following statement after learning of Trebek's passing: "The death of Alex Trebek is a tremendous loss for his family, his friends, his co-workers and the millions of viewers who followed his long and illustrious career. It was an honor for me to be a part of his professional family for nearly 40 years. His strength and courage and grace during his recent health struggles inspired countless others. Alex was truly one of a kind."

Vanna White said, "I will cherish the many memories I have shared with Alex Trebek that date back well before either of our careers took off. I will always be in awe of the way he faced the battle he fought so valiantly and I'm devastated to lose my longtime friend. My heart is with his family, friends, co-workers and fans. There will never be another Alex Trebek and he will truly be missed."

Read what some others had to say about Trebek's passing below.






















Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyentertainmentalex trebekobituaryu.s. & worldjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
Iconic Obama 'Hope' print among artist's works up for auction
'The Good Doctor' returns, addresses COVID-19 pandemic
Nikki McKibbin, 'American Idol' contestant from Texas, dies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President-elect Joe Biden vows new direction for US
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
Central CA reacts to Joe Biden being named president-elect
Live Election 2020 results and updates from Central CA
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
Fresno family pleads for outrage, justice after TX brother killed by police officer
Fresno St. defeats UNLV 40-27, moves to 2-1 on season
Show More
Two arrested in connection to Merced homicide
Large coronavirus outbreak at Clovis skilled nursing facility
Winds, cool weather bring more hardship to Valley's restaurant owners
Fresno Co. native accused of killing cellmate in Bay Area prison
Madera County Sheriff's Office unveils new substation
More TOP STORIES News