Northeast Fresno home decked out with Alice in Wonderland theme

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a chance to peer through the looking glass this Halloween.

A home in northeast Fresno is all decked out in the theme of Alice in Wonderland.

It features everything from a tea party scene to the queen of hearts, and Alice herself.

The creators are a husband and wife team.

She designs and paints while her husband cuts out the wooden pieces.

They use as many recycled materials as possible and add to the display every year.

"I like to give back to the community," says June DeBacker. "This is the way to do it. The kids can come out, trick or treat."

The family says it took them about two and a half days to set up.

They plan to leave it up through at least Halloween.

Next year, the home decor will be themed "The Nightmare Before Christmas."