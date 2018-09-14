An investigation is underway after a chase and crash took the life of a Tulare County woman and sent a man to the hospital. It happened about 9:40 on Avenue 336 near Highway 216 in the area of Woodlake.Highway Patrol Officers say Woodlake Police were pursuing a silver Chrysler. That car was traveling westbound when it went through a stop sign at Avenue 336 and smashed into a silver Nissan Altima headed northeast on Highway 216.The 27-year-old woman driving the Nissan died at the scene. She's been identified as Elizabeth Ramirez.The driver of the Chrysler, identified as 23-year-old Luis Cabrera-Ponce was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center with a broken leg.The Highway Patrol is investigating the collision. It's believed alcohol or drugs played a role in this crash.