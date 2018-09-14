Alleged DUI driver being pursued by police crashed into car killing woman in Tulare County

EMBED </>More Videos

An investigation is underway after a chase and crash took the life of a Tulare County woman and sent a man to the hospital.

WOODLAKE, Calif. (KFSN) --
An investigation is underway after a chase and crash took the life of a Tulare County woman and sent a man to the hospital. It happened about 9:40 on Avenue 336 near Highway 216 in the area of Woodlake.

Highway Patrol Officers say Woodlake Police were pursuing a silver Chrysler. That car was traveling westbound when it went through a stop sign at Avenue 336 and smashed into a silver Nissan Altima headed northeast on Highway 216.

The 27-year-old woman driving the Nissan died at the scene. She's been identified as Elizabeth Ramirez.

The driver of the Chrysler, identified as 23-year-old Luis Cabrera-Ponce was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center with a broken leg.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the collision. It's believed alcohol or drugs played a role in this crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high-speed chasecar crashtraffic fatalitiestulare countyWoodlake
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News