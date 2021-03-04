dui crash

Alleged DUI driver crashes through northwest Fresno home

An alleged drunk driver was arrested after police say he crashed into a northwest Fresno home on Wednesday night.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An alleged drunk driver was arrested after police say he crashed into a northwest Fresno home on Wednesday night.

Fresno police received a call just before 11:00 pm that an SUV had driven into a house on San Pablo and Sierra Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a huge hole in the front of the house. The residents told police that the 42-year-old driver lived nearby and had been drinking earlier in the day.

Investigators say the man was driving fast along San Pablo Avenue when he ran a stop sign and crashed into the house.

The vehicle went through the garage, the living room, kitchen and office space.

"Luckily, the way the house appears to be set, the bedrooms are on the east side of the residence. If he would've gone a little bit to the east or a little bit to his right, he probably would've struck a lot of bedrooms, and we would've been talking about something else tonight," said Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes.

The driver is facing numerous DUI charges.

The Fresno Fire Department also checked the home to determine whether it was structurally sound for the residents to stay.
