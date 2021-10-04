alligator

Massive alligator eats another alligator whole in South Carolina | VIDEO

By Esmeralda Sandoval, Storyful
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. -- A cannibal alligator scarfed down another alligator in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina Thursday.

The video, shot by Taylor Soper, shows the massive reptile eating the other whole.

Soper captured the video from his parents' backyard and shared the footage on Twitter. He told Storyful the smaller gator was at least six feet long.

It is not unusual for alligators to eat other reptiles. If the gator has caught something too large to eat in one bite, it will drown it, according to reports. Afterward, it will store the dead prey to allow decomposition and easier consumption, according to the same reports.
