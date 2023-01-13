Firebaugh city clerk charged with election, voter fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Amanda Fleming, the elected city clerk of Firebaugh and a 2022 contender for California State Assembly, has been charged with four felony counts related to election and voter fraud.

Fleming finished third in a primary battle for the 27th assembly district seat against now-Democratic Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria, and former Merced County Sheriff Mark Pazin.

Fleming, whose legal name is Amanda Pearl Speakes, is accused of submitting her 2022 candidate application for city clerk, claiming her business address in Firebaugh was her home address.

Prosecutors discovered she actually resides outside of the city limits of Firebaugh, in Madera County.