Amanda Kloots remembers late husband Nick Cordero on one-year anniversary of his death

By Marianne Garvey, CNN
Broadway star Nick Cordero from COVID-19

The video featured at the top of this story is a report from when Cordero died last year.

Amanda Kloots paid tribute to her late husband, actor Nick Cordero, one year after he died of complications from COVID-19.

Kloots, who co-hosts "The Talk," posted a message to Instagram about Cordero, calling him an "angel in heaven."

"One year. Today hurts, there is no other way around it. One year ago you left us and became our angel in heaven. You were surrounded by so much love and Led Zeppelin playing on Spotify-no doubt that was your doing, not mine," Kloots wrote. "What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear. I used to tell you all the time, 'Don't you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don't know what I'd do.'"



She continued, "There hasn't been a day this year where you weren't missed, thought about and talked about. Thank you for being our guardian angel, for sending me signs, for being my DJ in heaven. I know you're just 2" away. We only had a few short years together but they were filled with so much love, laughter, adventure, dreams, change and growth. It was my 'Nick era' and I'll have it forever."

She included the lyrics to a song by Lucas Nelson called "A Few Stars Apart," writing that the song gets her "every time."

The two share a now 2-year-old son, Elvis, together.

