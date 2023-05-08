After 11 years, Amanda Venegas stepping away from hometown station to spend more time with family

After 11 years with ABC30 and AM Live, Amanda Venegas is stepping away from the anchor desk.

All of us at ABC30 are sad to see Amanda leave, but we are so excited to see what comes next for her and her family.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After 11 years with ABC30 and AM Live, Amanda Venegas is stepping away from the anchor desk to spend more time with her family.

Her last day is Friday, May 12.

She shared this message on AM Live this Monday:

I wanted to share this news with you because I consider many of you my friends and family, and some of you really are.



As many of you know, I have three children under six and one with disabilities. It feels like the right time to work a different schedule.



I know this comes as a surprise to some, especially with Maddy leaving, but I know you guys will be in good hands. We have wonderful staff on air and behind the scenes.



While I am looking forward to the future, it is bittersweet.



I am a Valley girl. I have watched ABC30 since I was a kid, started here as an intern and came back in 2012 to work in my hometown.



For the past 11 years, I have grown as a person, journalist and become a mother three times. You have all been a part of that.

