Coronavirus

Second employee at Fresno's Amazon distribution center tests positive for COVID-19

Another distribution center worker tested positive for the virus back in early April.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A second employee at Fresno's Amazon Distribution Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

A company spokesperson says the associate's last day on site was Saturday, May 1.

They were tested on Monday and the positive results came in on Tuesday.

Another distribution center worker tested positive for the virus back in early April.

Amazon says it has alerted all distribution center employees by phone and text message about the latest case.

And the company says it has adjusted practices to ensure 'social distancing' is taking place in break rooms and throughout the building.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnoamazoncoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Yosemite Unified distributes free 'smart' thermometers to families
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Show More
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
More TOP STORIES News