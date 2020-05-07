Second employee at Fresno's Amazon distribution center tests positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A second employee at Fresno's Amazon Distribution Center has tested positive for COVID-19.A company spokesperson says the associate's last day on site was Saturday, May 1.They were tested on Monday and the positive results came in on Tuesday.Another distribution center worker tested positive for the virus back in early April.Amazon says it has alerted all distribution center employees by phone and text message about the latest case.And the company says it has adjusted practices to ensure 'social distancing' is taking place in break rooms and throughout the building.